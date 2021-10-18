UrduPoint.com

Revenue Employees Hold Protest Against Mob Attack On Mukhtiarkar's House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:57 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Monday staged protest sit in against mob attack on the house of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad last week as a result of which Majid Khaskheli and his brother were seriously injured in brutal torture.

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association has given strike call in Sindh to keep offices closed till arrest of the accused involved in mob attack.

Hundreds of Revenue employees led by Sayed Sardar Ali Shah staged a sit-in outside Shahbaz building and blocked traffic for two hours.

Addressing the employees, Sardar Ali Shah said they were in grief and sorrow over death of Mukhtiarkar house servant Muhammad Usman Soomro and demanded justice to the heirs of the deceased.

He said the mob attack on Mulhtiarkar's house was a criminal act and culprits involved in it must be arrested.

A delegation led by Sayed Sardar Ali Shah also met with DIG, DC and SSP at the Commissioner's office and apprised them of the sentiments of Revenue employees.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the attack at Mulhtiarkar's house.

Sardar Ali Shah said a meeting of the association will be held on Wednesday at Shahbaz building to decide further program of the protest movement.

