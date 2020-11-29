UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under: According to report issued by Wapda here on Sunday, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 26200 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11300 cusecs and Outflows 11300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9400 cusecs and Outflows 22000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7400 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 99500 cusecs and Outflows 92300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 89400 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 61100 cusecs and Outflows 48100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13900 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 49600 cusecs and Outflows 41400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 39000 cusecs and Outflows 11500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8500 cusecs and Outflows 1600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1485.46 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.685 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1184.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.439 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.173 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

