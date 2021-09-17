UrduPoint.com

Robbers In Police Uniform Loot House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Robbers dressed in police uniform looted items including gold,cash from a house in Chak 25-JB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Robbers dressed in police uniform looted items including gold,cash from a house in Chak 25-JB.

Chak Jhumra police said on Friday that six bandits including 2 of them in police uniforms barged into the house of one Nawaz in Chak No.

25-JB and took all residents hostage.

They looted 5-tola gold jewelry, Rs.200,000/-, 3 mobile phones, 2 motorcycles and other items and fled the scene.

Police registered case and started investigation.

