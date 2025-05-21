Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala

Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Dan Stoenescu on Wednesday inaugurated Regional Office North in Gujranwala aiming to enhance economic ties between Romania and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Dan Stoenescu on Wednesday inaugurated Regional Office North in Gujranwala aiming to enhance economic ties between Romania and Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Romanian embassy officials and the Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC). Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, was also present on the occasion.

The office will be led by Ahmad Ikram Lone, President of the North Chapter of PRBC, and aims to strengthen economic ties and bilateral trade between Romania and Pakistan, particularly in the SME sector.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, highlighted the significance of the new office, stating that it will increase outreach in the North region and enhance the ability to promote trade and investment between Romania and Pakistan.

The office is expected to play a key role in fostering business relationships and identifying opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. With this development, PRBC is poised to further strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Romania