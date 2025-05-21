NA Body Forms High Level Committee To Chalk Out Plan For KPT Land’s Assessment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday decided to form a high-powered committee under the Convenorship of Commissioner Karachi comprising of senior officers from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Board of Revenue, Port Qasim Authority and Law enforcement agencies to chalk out a plan for the assessment of KPT land and the settlement of persons being displaced in the encroachment drive
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday decided to form a high-powered committee under the Convenorship of Commissioner Karachi comprising of senior officers from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), board of Revenue, Port Qasim Authority and Law enforcement agencies to chalk out a plan for the assessment of KPT land and the settlement of persons being displaced in the encroachment drive.
The meeting was chaired under the Chairmanship, MNA Abdul Qadir Patel to deliberate on the encroachment drive taken up by the present Administration of KPT and eviction notices being served to poor masses and residents in these goths for the past so many years, said a press release.
Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry agreed with the committee and said that there has been malpractices and wrongdoings in the transfer and lease of lands and policy to make this process transparent is in the offing and will be implemented soon.
The minister also shared with the committee of setting up a Sewage Treatment Plan for stopping the spill over of hazardous and Industrial waste going into the sea and making the contaminated water usable with the help of Industry people located in the vicinity of Port Areas.
He told that poor students belonging to these particular areas will be given scholarships up to higher studies under CSR programs of KPT, PQA and PNSC. The Marine academy is also being upgraded and it will be soon turned in to Degree Awarding University.
The committee lauded the efforts of all three valiant armed forces for defending and safeguarding all the Ports in the country.
Recent Stories
Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working
SAPM visits SECP
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..
SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insurance
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala
NA body forms high level committee to chalk out plan for KPT land’s assessment
FCDO meets Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents2 seconds ago
-
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT University Gujranwala4 seconds ago
-
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prime Minister Muhammad ..2 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements2 minutes ago
-
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working2 minutes ago
-
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propaganda2 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala2 minutes ago
-
NA body forms high level committee to chalk out plan for KPT land’s assessment2 minutes ago
-
Australia celebrates people-to-people connections with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawa ..44 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages in Sindh44 minutes ago
-
Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB44 minutes ago