NA Body Forms High Level Committee To Chalk Out Plan For KPT Land’s Assessment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Wednesday decided to form a high-powered committee under the Convenorship of Commissioner Karachi comprising of senior officers from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), board of Revenue, Port Qasim Authority and Law enforcement agencies to chalk out a plan for the assessment of KPT land and the settlement of persons being displaced in the encroachment drive.

The meeting was chaired under the Chairmanship, MNA Abdul Qadir Patel to deliberate on the encroachment drive taken up by the present Administration of KPT and eviction notices being served to poor masses and residents in these goths for the past so many years, said a press release.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry agreed with the committee and said that there has been malpractices and wrongdoings in the transfer and lease of lands and policy to make this process transparent is in the offing and will be implemented soon.

The minister also shared with the committee of setting up a Sewage Treatment Plan for stopping the spill over of hazardous and Industrial waste going into the sea and making the contaminated water usable with the help of Industry people located in the vicinity of Port Areas.

He told that poor students belonging to these particular areas will be given scholarships up to higher studies under CSR programs of KPT, PQA and PNSC. The Marine academy is also being upgraded and it will be soon turned in to Degree Awarding University.

The committee lauded the efforts of all three valiant armed forces for defending and safeguarding all the Ports in the country.

