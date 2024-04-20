Rotary Club, Justajoo Foundation Distributes Ration At Isra University
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A very graceful Ration Distribution ceremony among employees of Isra University, Hyderabad, was organized by Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo in collaboration with Isra University other day.
The team of Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo was welcomed at the Vice Chancellor office by Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, along with Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Director, IIF, Former Chancellor, Saad Baloch, Focal Person, Isra University and
The graceful ceremony was held at Asadullah Kazi Auditorium to share the Eid greetings among the employees as well as to distribute Ration.
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Isra University.
The chief guest was decorated with Traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Topi.
The Vice Chancellor presented a memorable Shield to Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich, Charter President Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo who also gave the welcome address and thanked the Vice Chancellor for his cooperation in this noble cause.
She hoped to have continued cooperation between both the organisations in many areas of Social Responsibility.
She, being a Cancer survivor, shared that in medical services, Justajoo Foundation has always played a positive role in supporting the population who are going through tough times.
Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, in his address appreciated the noble cause and thanked Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich and her Club Member efforts.
He in his address said that these initiatives are very essential for the support of an organization as in this testing time helping anyone is always a blessing. He said such types of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities are highly appreciated. In the end ration was distributed among the employees.
Ms. Shadia, Senior Lecturer.
The team of Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo included Ms:Sadaf Raza Warraich, Charter President Behzad Bashir Memon Gen: Secretary AbdulWahab MunshiShahzad Raza Warraich Dr. Farzana Memon,Mr. Masood Ahmed Jumani, Asad Qureshi, , Ms. Sorath Memon, Azhar Uddin,.
