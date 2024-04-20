Open Menu

Rotary Club, Justajoo Foundation Distributes Ration At Isra University

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Rotary Club, Justajoo foundation distributes Ration at Isra University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A very graceful Ration Distribution ceremony among employees of Isra University, Hyderabad, was organized by Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo in collaboration with Isra University other day.

The team of Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo was welcomed at the Vice Chancellor office by Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, along with Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, Director, IIF, Former Chancellor, Saad Baloch, Focal Person, Isra University and

The graceful ceremony was held at Asadullah Kazi Auditorium to share the Eid greetings among the employees as well as to distribute Ration.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Isra University.

The chief guest was decorated with Traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Topi.

The Vice Chancellor presented a memorable Shield to Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich, Charter President Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo who also gave the welcome address and thanked the Vice Chancellor for his cooperation in this noble cause.

She hoped to have continued cooperation between both the organisations in many areas of Social Responsibility.

She, being a Cancer survivor, shared that in medical services, Justajoo Foundation has always played a positive role in supporting the population who are going through tough times.

Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, in his address appreciated the noble cause and thanked Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich and her Club Member efforts.

He in his address said that these initiatives are very essential for the support of an organization as in this testing time helping anyone is always a blessing. He said such types of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities are highly appreciated. In the end ration was distributed among the employees.

Ms. Shadia, Senior Lecturer.

The team of Rotary Club Hyderabad Justajoo included Ms:Sadaf Raza Warraich, Charter President Behzad Bashir Memon Gen: Secretary AbdulWahab MunshiShahzad Raza Warraich Dr. Farzana Memon,Mr. Masood Ahmed Jumani, Asad Qureshi, , Ms. Sorath Memon, Azhar Uddin,.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Topi Cancer Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

13 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

13 hours ago
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

13 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

13 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

13 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan