Roti, Naan Will Be Available At Official Rates. Nanbai Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

The Muttahida Nanbai Association of Rawalpindi has announced the end of the strike after successful negotiations with the district administration. Official rates will be implemented

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Muttahida Nanbai Association of Rawalpindi has announced the end of the strike after successful negotiations with the district administration. Official rates will be implemented.

Khurshid Qureshi, General Secretary of the association on Friday, said in a video message that the bread (roti-nan) would be sold at Rs.16 and Naan at Rs.20 as per Punjab government notification.

He said that the association's negotiations with the district administration have been successful therefore the Punjab government's decision regarding bread rates would be followed.

The weight of bread (roti) will be 100 grams and that of naan will be 120 grams, he added.

The strike was announced by the association against the decision of reduced rates. However, the district administration engaged the bread sellers associations and successfully sorted out the issue.

