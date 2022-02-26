UrduPoint.com

Royal Couple’s New Puppy Photos Make Rounds On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2022 | 04:17 PM

James Middleton, brother of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has shared the picture of the royal couple’s puppy  

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) James Middleton, the brother of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, shared a new photos of the royal couple’s puppy.

Taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared the photos of the puppies. He wrote,

According to the people, James Middleton had gifted Prince William and Kate the new pet, born in 2020, before their dog Lupo died in November the same year.

He wrote, “Over the years I’ve helped many friends, family and followers come to the right decision on adding a four-legged addition to the family. From different breeds and their requirements, whether you’re welcoming a rescue or a new puppy, there are so many things you need to consider to make sure you are making the right choice (not just for you but for them too)…,”.

James Middleton had also gifted Lupo, who died in November 2020, to his sister and brother-in-law in 2012. The latest four-legged addition to Kate and William’s family is a baby of Lupo’s sister Luna.

it is believed the new addition is one of the three black puppies, the same color as Lupo, although the Cambridge family has not yet publicly shared the photo and name of their new pet,

