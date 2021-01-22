RPO inaugurates police residential quarters project

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan inaugurated a project of construction of residential quarters for police officials here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan inaugurated a project of construction of residential quarters for police officials here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the project would be completed with funds of over Rs 85.5 millions.

He said that a total of 24 quarters would be constructed under the project in which police officials from scale 1 to 14 would be accommodated.

He said the project would help resolve residential issues of the officials. He said that a satisfied officials can perform better.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Zeeshan Haider, SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Amir Khan Niazi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.