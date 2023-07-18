RPO Pindi meets TNFJ delegation for foolproof security during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Tuesday met the central leaders of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) regarding security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram.

A delegation of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh Jafaria and others, called on RPO Syed Khurram Ali, on this occasion SP Saddar Division Rawalpindi Nabil Khokhar, AD IG and Regional Security Officer were also present.

In the delegation, Allama Shabia Al Hasan Regional President Tehreek Nafeez Fiqh Jafari and Member Divisional Peace Committee, Shaukat Jafari Secretary TNFJ and Member Divisional Peace Committee, Syed Iqar Ali Rizvi, Licensed Imam Bargah Makti Ali Shah, and Amjad Hussain Licensed 10 Muharram Al Haram Central Procession.

Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mahalla Rawalpindi, Syed Waqar Haider Kazmi Licensed Central Imam Bargah Samfi Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Darbar Shah Pyara Chohar Harpal, Mohsen Iftikhar Licensed Imam Bargah Shaheed Karbala Tire Bazar Rawalpindi, Syed Sadaf Amir Kazmi Licensed Central Procession 7 Muharram Al Haram and Agha Jan Imam Bargah Administrator Imam Bargah All Muhammad Fateh Jang District Attock were present.

The delegation informed the RPO Rawalpindi about their suggestions regarding the upcoming Muharram Haram. RPO Rawalpindi on the suggestions of the participants issued orders to the concerned officers for implementation for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Talking to the delegation, the RPO said that Muharram teaches the Muslim Ummah about peace and order, love and unity. RPO Khurrum Ali said that all possible measures were being taken for foolproof security during Muharram ul Harram.

Moreover, adherence to the instructions and orders issued by the government would be ensured whereas the stakeholders concerned had assured full cooperation with the police and administration.