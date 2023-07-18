Open Menu

RPO Pindi Meets TNFJ Delegation For Foolproof Security During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:48 PM

RPO Pindi meets TNFJ delegation for foolproof security during Muharram

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Tuesday met the central leaders of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) regarding security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali on Tuesday met the central leaders of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) regarding security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram.

A delegation of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh Jafaria and others, called on RPO Syed Khurram Ali, on this occasion SP Saddar Division Rawalpindi Nabil Khokhar, AD IG and Regional Security Officer were also present.

In the delegation, Allama Shabia Al Hasan Regional President Tehreek Nafeez Fiqh Jafari and Member Divisional Peace Committee, Shaukat Jafari Secretary TNFJ and Member Divisional Peace Committee, Syed Iqar Ali Rizvi, Licensed Imam Bargah Makti Ali Shah, and Amjad Hussain Licensed 10 Muharram Al Haram Central Procession.

Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mahalla Rawalpindi, Syed Waqar Haider Kazmi Licensed Central Imam Bargah Samfi Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Darbar Shah Pyara Chohar Harpal, Mohsen Iftikhar Licensed Imam Bargah Shaheed Karbala Tire Bazar Rawalpindi, Syed Sadaf Amir Kazmi Licensed Central Procession 7 Muharram Al Haram and Agha Jan Imam Bargah Administrator Imam Bargah All Muhammad Fateh Jang District Attock were present.

The delegation informed the RPO Rawalpindi about their suggestions regarding the upcoming Muharram Haram. RPO Rawalpindi on the suggestions of the participants issued orders to the concerned officers for implementation for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Talking to the delegation, the RPO said that Muharram teaches the Muslim Ummah about peace and order, love and unity. RPO Khurrum Ali said that all possible measures were being taken for foolproof security during Muharram ul Harram.

Moreover, adherence to the instructions and orders issued by the government would be ensured whereas the stakeholders concerned had assured full cooperation with the police and administration.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Rawalpindi Teli Attock Fateh Jang Saddar Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visi ..

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visit to Rebel-Controlled Territor ..

4 minutes ago
 MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

13 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

13 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

13 minutes ago
 NI conducts training on food fortification

NI conducts training on food fortification

13 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

13 minutes ago
KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

13 minutes ago
 Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

24 minutes ago
 ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in ..

Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in promoting regional trade, deve ..

19 minutes ago
 Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Call ..

Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Calls for Renewal - Global Affairs

19 minutes ago
 District admin takes measures to ensure peace, sec ..

District admin takes measures to ensure peace, security during Moharram: DC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan