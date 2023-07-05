Rs 78m being spent on upgradation of four shrines of Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials to start decoration and extension work at Musa Pak shrine.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding the decoration and restoration of shrines here on Wednesday.

He also ordered officials concerned to chalk out PC I for the restoration of Shah Shamsh shrine to its original condition.

The original infrastructure should not spoil the centuries-old image during the rehabilitation of shrines.

The shrines of the Saints were the glory of Multan and the identity of the region. People from all over the world come to the doors of the Saints to seek spiritual peace. The architecture of the centuries-old shrine buildings was of special interest to the tourists.

The water filtration plants at the shrines should be functional.

He directed health officials to accelerate anti-dengue surveillance.

Amir Khattak asked price control magistrates to go into the field across the division and also ensure availability of commodities on cheaper rates.

Later, Commissioner chaired a review meeting on development schemes and directed to complete all fully funded schemes within three months.

While giving a briefing, auqaf department administrator, Zia Al-Mustafa said that the upgradation of four shrines of the City of Saints was underway at a cost of Rs 78 million.

90 percent work on Rs 30 million scheme of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine has been completed.

Similarly, 85 percent work on the Rs 13 million scheme of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine and 75% percent work of Rs 7 million scheme of Hazrat Shah Rukn-E-Alam shrine has been completed. 90 percent work on Rs 23 million scheme of Bibi Pak Daman shrine has been completed.

DC Umar Jahangir, Director Development Rubina Kausar and other officials were present at the meeting.