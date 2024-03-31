RTO Rawalpindi Surpasses Budget Targets For March 2024, Quarterly Goals
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In a remarkable feat of fiscal management, the Regional Tax Office (RTO), Rawalpindi has surpassed its budgetary targets for March 2024, as well as its quarterly goals for the period spanning January to March 2024.
A statement from RTO issued here on Sunday said the office exceeded expectations by achieving a commendable in revenue collection.
"The achievement underscores the office's commitment to efficient revenue generation and financial accountability," it said.
Tehmina Aamer, the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, expressed her admiration and appreciation for the diligent efforts of the entire team at RTO Rawalpindi.
She lauded the dedication and professionalism of the officers and officials of RTO, Rawalpindi, which enabled the office to exceed its targets consistently.
She affirmed her confidence that the overall annual target for the financial year 2023-24 would also be achieved, given the continued commitment and hard work of the team.
The RTO, Rawalpindi has achieved the budget target allocated for the first three quarters. The remarkable performance signifies a proactive approach and diligent efforts on the part of the tax officials.
