RUDA Launches Forestation Drive At Rakh Jhokk On World Forests Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has taken a significant step towards environmental conservation by organising a plantation drive at Rakh Jhokk forest on the World Forests Day.
The event was attended by officials from RUDA Director Project Planning and Control Nadeem A. Bukhari, Sheikhupura Divisional Forest Officer Iftikhar Janjua, along with students from various schools who actively planted trees. This collaborative effort underscores the collective responsibility of diverse sectors in safeguarding our environment for the prosperity of future generations.
In alignment with the directives of the Chief Minister to promote environmental sustainability, RUDA commemorated World Forest Day by reiterating its dedication to combating pollution and advocating for ecological equilibrium.
Through initiatives such as the plantation drive at Rakh Jhokk forest, RUDA actively contributes to the broader objective of environmental preservation.
The plantation drive took place on 80 acres featuring 36,000 new plants. Additionally, six new tubewells have been installed at the fresh site of Rakh Jhokk, which already covers an area exceeding 3,000 acres. RUDA oversees nine forests spanning 5,983 acres in total. To bolster tree growth, the authority has set up multiple nurseries and is collaborating with local communities to advocate for forest conservation.
