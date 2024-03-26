Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary session would hold book launching ceremony of renowned writer Ruk Sindhi’s book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ at Qasimabad Business forum hall on 31 March (Sunday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary session would hold book launching ceremony of renowned writer Ruk Sindhi’s book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ at Qasimabad business forum hall on 31 March (Sunday)

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid kandhro informed here on Tuesday that eminent intellectuals and writers will attend book launching session and express their views about the book.