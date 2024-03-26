Open Menu

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching Ceremony To Be Held On 31 March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary session would hold book launching ceremony of renowned writer Ruk Sindhi’s book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ at Qasimabad Business forum hall on 31 March (Sunday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued weekly literary session would hold book launching ceremony of renowned writer Ruk Sindhi’s book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ at Qasimabad business forum hall on 31 March (Sunday)

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Wahid kandhro informed here on Tuesday that eminent intellectuals and writers will attend book launching session and express their views about the book.

Related Topics

Business Qasimabad March Sunday

Recent Stories

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

6 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

8 seconds ago
 Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

11 seconds ago
 Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says ..

Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm

13 seconds ago
 Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banne ..

Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banned contender

16 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to p ..

President Asif Ali Zardari calls on provinces to prioritize primary, secondary e ..

4 minutes ago
Registration forms of Private Candidates to be acc ..

Registration forms of Private Candidates to be accepted from March 28: BIEK

4 minutes ago
 Social media forces British royal family to adapt

Social media forces British royal family to adapt

1 hour ago
 Polish MPs seek to put central bank head on trial ..

Polish MPs seek to put central bank head on trial for violating constitution

1 hour ago
 Punjab Assembly appointments: Court reserves verdi ..

Punjab Assembly appointments: Court reserves verdict on bail petition of Parvez ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali conde ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condemns Shangla attack

1 hour ago
 Hamas urges end to Gaza airdrops after deaths, mor ..

Hamas urges end to Gaza airdrops after deaths, more aid trucks

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan