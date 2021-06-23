UrduPoint.com
Russian Secretary Security Council Extends Special Invitation To Dr Moeed For Moscow Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, during his visit to Tajikistan, on Wednesday met Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev in Dushanbe who extended a special invitation to him for visiting Moscow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, during his visit to Tajikistan, on Wednesday met Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev in Dushanbe who extended a special invitation to him for visiting Moscow.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Youssef met with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev in Tajikistan at the sidelines of the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states being held on June 22, 23, said a media release here received.

The two sides pledged to further deepen and diversify Pak-Russia relations. However, the matters pertaining to regional security situation and prevailing situation in Afghanistan was also discussed during the meeting.

The Russian counterpart extended a special invitation to National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf to visit Moscow.

