Sadequain Foundation All Set To Launch Illustration Of Albert Camus Novel “The Stranger” In October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Sadequain Foundation is all set to launch the illustrated edition of Albert Camus’ novel The Stranger for the first time in Pakistan this October.
The publication features a rare and remarkable collection of lithographs by legendary Pakistani artist Sadequain, inspired by Nobel Laureate Albert Camus’ iconic existentialist novel The Stranger. Originally created decades ago but never released in Pakistan, the series offers a powerful visual interpretation of one of the most influential literary works of the 20th century.
This historic release marks a significant confluence of world literature and modern Pakistani art, creating a compelling dialogue between Camus’ existential philosophy and Sadequain’s signature style of social commentary and abstraction.
The launch event, organized in collaboration with Gallery 21, is expected to draw art aficionados, literary scholars, and cultural enthusiasts alike. It promises to be a milestone in Pakistan’s artistic and literary landscape, celebrating both global intellectual heritage and the enduring legacy of Sadequain.
