Thani Al Zeyoudi Attends Chinese Embassy National Day Reception

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, this evening attended the reception hosted by Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The event was also attended by a number of senior officials, high-ranking officers of the UAE Armed Forces, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country along with Chinese business leaders and members of the Chinese community in the UAE.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador praised the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming his country’s keenness to further advance bilateral relations and open new horizons for cooperation and joint action between the two friendly nations.

He underlined that diplomatic relations between the two countries continue to strengthen at all levels, emphasising that the UAE is a strategic partner for China in the region.

