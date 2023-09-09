SAFCO launched 1st Women Exclusive Branch in Hyderabad

The SAFCO Micro-finance Company (Private) Limited launched its first Women Exclusive Branch in Hyderabad near Ali Palace, Qasimabad with an aim to reduce the gender gap and provide financial services on equality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ):The SAFCO Micro-finance Company (Private) Limited launched its first Women Exclusive Branch in Hyderabad near Ali Palace, Qasimabad with an aim to reduce the gender gap and provide financial services on equality.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, addressing the event, chief guest Tahira Raza, former CEO and president of First Women Bank Pakistan, said that saving women from financial difficulties will increase their dignity and social status, which was the biggest service of SAFCO.

She said that we need role model men like Suleman G. Abro who make ways not only for themselves and their colleagues but also for the sisters, daughters and mothers, for whom the ways have been narrowed knowingly or unknowingly and narrowing the way hurts all of us.

She said, if you open the way for the daughters and sons of the house and make them believe that they are not lacking then they will definitely succeed.

Speaking at the event, SAFCO founder Suleman G. Abro said that a large section of the population, which consists of women, is deprived of financial facilities.

The country's financial institutions and commercial centres have failed to provide sustainable services and include women in the development process that is why we need to establish this type of branch with all women staff, Women who feel nervous in banks should feel at ease here to express their needs and seek financial assistance and services.

He further said that after the opening of this branch, we will continue this experience and will establish such special branches for women in other cities and villages of Sindh and try to include women in the mainstream of the economy for the country's development.

I could play my part. Similarly, we believe that transgender people in Pakistan are neglected, and it is difficult for them to go to regular banks and financial institutions, Setting up this type of branch will also benefit them.

He said that SAFCO has also had the honour of representing Pakistan at the World Women's Conference in China.

Suleman G. Abro thanked Tahira Raza and Anbreen and said that through their skills, innovative ideas and advice, SAFCO will play an important role and hopefully we will be able to increase the capacity of home business women and include them in the development process.

Earlier, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO Microfinance Company, informed about the objectives of establishing a special branch for women and said that women, especially women in rural areas, face many problems and It is difficult for them to get out of the house, to go to the market, to get financial services, to use the funds received, therefore we will be easily available to discuss and resolve their problems.

He said that this is the first dedicated branch of SAFCO, but their number will be increased across Sindh, in which all the staff from the branch manager to the business developing officer providing financial services will be based on women.

At the same time, we will promote women's enterprises here, We will also set up a 'Women Incubation Center' to empower women home entrepreneurs with financial awareness and guidance, and we will also form some groups of women with common interests to sell their products at better prices.

He further informed that all work in this branch is digitized, no paper will be used, and every female officer working here has a tablet, in which she enters information online and that information is timely entered into the administrative process, disbursing the loan within three to seven days.

Ms. Ambar Israr Member BOD-SMCL, Basheer Ahmad Abro Head Business Operations SMCL and Mrs. Zaib u Nissa Mallah Member Board SSF also addressed the event. Earlier, Tahira Raza inaugurated the branch by cutting the ribbon in presence of SMCL & SSF Board Members, Staff and Branch Clients.