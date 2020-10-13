SAPM praises ICT admin for digitizing vehicles' tax payment system

Special Assistant the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has praised the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for enabling the residents to pay their vehicles' taxes through online system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Special Assistant the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has praised the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for enabling the residents to pay their vehicles' taxes through online system.

In a tweet, he said the initiative would provide a huge relief to the citizens, describing it a big shift from the older system.

"Citizens of Islamabad will now pay their vehicle taxes online via ICT City App. Alternate banking channels / 1-link payments are also linked for ease. Well done ICT administration! This is a huge relief for citizens and a big shift from the older system," the SAPM tweeted.

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has recently launched an online payment system, aimed at enabling the vehicle owners to pay their token tax, registration and transfer fees from any part of the country through e-banking and other digital mode of transactions.

Talking to APP, E&T Director, Bilal Azam said, "This is a step forward for converting the E&T operations into one-window facility by 2021 under Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Digital Pakistan' vision." Bilal said, "From onwards, around 1.1 million vehicles' owners need not to visit the E&T office as they can submit their token tax, registration and transfer fees through ATM (automated teller machine), debit cards and e-banking after registering themselves at the 'City Islamabad App'.

The director said the vehicle owners had been giving overwhelming response as a large number of owners had started making their vehicles related payments through multiple financial institutions such as Allied Bank, Askari Bank, First Micro Finance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Meezan Bank and others.

The successful launch of the online services was meant to divert the maximum traffic on digital mode of transactions for convenience of the local residents. It would also help provide a boost to revenue generation in minimum time period, he added.

Bilal said the 'City Islamabad app' was available in android and apple operating system.

After the registration on 'app', he said a PSID (Payment System Identification) would be generated for making online payment through debit card.

"The department is working on a framework that will allow people to pay property taxes online as well. Property transfer service will also be available online in the coming weeks," he said while responding to a query.