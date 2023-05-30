UrduPoint.com

SAU Decides To Allow International Students To Get Admission In Varsity's Postgraduate Degree Programmes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SAU decides to allow international students to get admission in varsity's postgraduate degree programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The 150th meeting of the board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam which held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has decided to allow international students to get admission in postgraduate degree programs.

In this connection, the meeting decided that international students can get admission in all departments of agriculture and veterinary sciences of the university for which the prospectus is under preparation. After preparation, the varsity's prospectus will be circulated in the embassies and higher learning institutions, the meeting was informed.

While addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said that the university management has been engaged in creating a favorable environment for international students so that they could complete their studies in a cordial atmosphere.

He informed the meeting that the academic and learning environment in Pakistan was suitable for international students adding that the curriculum and research in the postgraduate degree program will be done in the context of global needs.

The Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibopoto who specially attended the the meeting appreciated the efforts of the management of Sindh Agriculture University for providing quality education to the students.

Among others, Deans Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Advisor Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Munir Ahmad Mangrio, Dr. Riaz Buriro, Riasat Ali Kubar, Manzoor Ali Lakhair and Dr. Agha Mushtaq also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Agriculture Khairpur Tando Jam All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

6 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

21 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

51 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violatio ..

Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.