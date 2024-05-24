Saudi Arabia Supports Jordan’s Gaza Relief Efforts With Vital Aid Shipment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has provided crucial support to Jordan’s relief efforts in the Gaza Strip in a significant demonstration of international solidarity.
KSrelief has delivered essential equipment and tools to the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization for onward distribution to the Jordanian Armed Forces and relevant authorities. This shipment includes parachutes and nets specifically designed for airborne aid delivery missions, facilitating the delivery of 30 tons of humanitarian supplies.
This aid initiative is part of a broader Saudi campaign aimed at alleviating the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The campaign underscores Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to providing urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza through various channels.
Building upon the Kingdom's ongoing efforts, this initiative seeks to ease the suffering of Palestinians during the current crisis, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role as a key player in regional humanitarian assistance.
