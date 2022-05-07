Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed as acting PTV MD

The government has appointed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Additional Secretary Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah as an acting Pakistan Television (PTV) managing director from April 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The government has appointed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Additional Secretary Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah as an acting Pakistan Television (PTV) managing director from April 30, 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that Tauqir Shah is also the ex-officio director of the ptv board.

Welcoming the government's initiative, the PTV union said Tauqir Shah, besides improving performance of the organization, would help run its affairs smoothly and resolve the issues of employees in a timely manner.

The union also thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for appointing him as acting PTV MD.