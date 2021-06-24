SC Announces Vacancies Of Technical Interns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) has announced vacancies of Technical interns (Software Developers and Network Technicians) for a period of one year commencing in July/August 2021.
The technical interns application form and required qualifications/ terms and conditions are mentioned in the advertisement available on the SC's website www.
supremecourt.gov.pk/careers.
Interested candidates can apply online after going through the advertisement. The deadline for submitting applications is June 27.