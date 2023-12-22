Open Menu

SC Approves Post-arrest Bails Of PTI Founder Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SC approves post-arrest bails of PTI founder chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday approved the post-arrest bails of founder chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The court asked the two accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

PTI founder chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bokhari Advocate, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi Advocate and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Prosecutor Shahkhwar Advocate put up their arguments during the hearing.

The former PTI head and vice chairman had approached the top court after the IHC had rejected their post-arrest bails in the instant case.

It may be mentioned that the two accused were currently in Adiala jail. The special court initiated in-camera trial last week against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister in jail.

