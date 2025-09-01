(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday sought record pertaining to the recruitment in a bail case of former chairman Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) Ghulam Muhammad Ali.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the post-arrest bail petition of ex-chairman PARC in illegal recruitment case.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that there is no allegation of corruption against my client. The department had requested for additional recruitment, he said.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that there is an allegation of corruption against the accused.

Former chairman recruited his own relative, he said, adding that 332 people were recruited against 168 posts.

The AAG argued that a member of the interview committee also recruited his daughter. Justice Shahzad Malik questioned that how the law could allow to recruit 332 people against 168 seats.

Justice Hassan Rizvi noted that the advertisement was given for recruitment on 168 vacant posts.

The court sought the complete record and adjourned hearing for two weeks. A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi conducted the hearing.