Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Member of Sindh Assembly and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Makhdoom Fakhar u Zaman on Monday visited the SM protective embankment from 168/0 to SM Kalyan embankment 155/5 miles along with Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, SSP Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Executive Engineer Irrigation Hala Division Pir Salahuddin and other concerned officials.

He reviewed the condition of the embankments, the relocation of people from the Kacha (riverine) area to safer places, shelters established for their livestock, medical camps and other arrangements.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh briefed him, stating that the district administration was fully active to face any possible flood situation and would never leave the people of the district alone.

He said that so far, no unusual situation had developed in the district and conditions were still under control. However, as a precaution, people from the Kacha area were being shifted to safe places.

According to DC, 5,800 people and 24,500 animals have been relocated. He further added that relief camps equipped with all required facilities had also been established by the district administration, but most of the displaced families prefer to stay with their relatives instead of relief camps. Therefore, not a single family had shifted to the relief camps so far.

Executive Engineer Irrigation Hala Division Pir Salahuddin informed that the total length of the Indus River passing through the limits of Matiari district is 49 miles.

Apart from a few historically sensitive points, at present only two points Bhanoth 135/7 and Hala Puran at 142/3 have been found weak. However, there is nothing to worry about, because after the 2010 super flood, not only the weak points of the Indus embankments were strengthened, but their level was also raised by three feet, and stones were placed to widen the embankments so that in case of any potential super flood, the embankments could withstand the pressure of water.

District Health Officer Dr. Syed Asif Hussain Shah, in his briefing, said that all hospitals and rural health centers in the district have been put on high alert, while at present 16 mobile medical teams of the health department are providing healthcare facilities to people at different locations of the district.

On this occasion, officers of other relevant departments also gave detailed briefings about the arrangements made by their departments.

Expressing satisfaction over the briefings, Makhdoom Fakhar u Zaman said that the Sarwari Jamaat had also been directed to extend every possible cooperation to the district administration. He instructed the officers to strictly monitor the embankments and to provide all possible facilities to the people relocating from the katcha areas.