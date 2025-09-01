Open Menu

Consul General In Dubai Urges Support For Flood Victims In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:22 PM

Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood victims in Pakistan

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, attended a networking event organized by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and commended the contributions of Pakistani community in the UAE, particularly in the Northern Emirates, towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the host country

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, attended a networking event organized by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and commended the contributions of Pakistani community in the UAE, particularly in the Northern Emirates, towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the host country.

The Consul General praised PIA for its vital services, particularly its compassionate facilitation in transporting the deceased members of the Pakistani community back to their homeland with dignity.

He noted that such efforts provide much needed support to overseas Pakistanis during difficult times.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan,

Hussain appealed to Pakistani diaspora in the UAE to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

The event was attended by Zeeshan Ahmed, Area Manager PIA Sharjah & Northern Emirates, along with prominent representatives from the travel and cargo sectors, corporate organizations, airlines, and the Pakistani community.

Participants appreciated PIA’s initiative in creating a platform for social engagement and business interaction.

PIA Sharjah also presented details of its products, services, and loyalty programs designed for the corporate sector in

the UAE.

Recent Stories

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief ..

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A ..

2 minutes ago
 Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over ..

Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million

2 minutes ago
 6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

2 minutes ago
 16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

2 minutes ago
 Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal proc ..

Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

2 minutes ago
 Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood vi ..

Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood victims in Pakistan

29 seconds ago
PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tian ..

PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin

5 minutes ago
 Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in ..

Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari

5 minutes ago
 FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring di ..

FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline

5 minutes ago
 CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in ..

CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang

5 minutes ago
 DIG issues strict security directives to ensure pe ..

DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focus ..

Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World