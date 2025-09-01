Consul General In Dubai Urges Support For Flood Victims In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:22 PM
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, attended a networking event organized by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and commended the contributions of Pakistani community in the UAE, particularly in the Northern Emirates, towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the host country
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, attended a networking event organized by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and commended the contributions of Pakistani community in the UAE, particularly in the Northern Emirates, towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the host country.
The Consul General praised PIA for its vital services, particularly its compassionate facilitation in transporting the deceased members of the Pakistani community back to their homeland with dignity.
He noted that such efforts provide much needed support to overseas Pakistanis during difficult times.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan,
Hussain appealed to Pakistani diaspora in the UAE to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.
The event was attended by Zeeshan Ahmed, Area Manager PIA Sharjah & Northern Emirates, along with prominent representatives from the travel and cargo sectors, corporate organizations, airlines, and the Pakistani community.
Participants appreciated PIA’s initiative in creating a platform for social engagement and business interaction.
PIA Sharjah also presented details of its products, services, and loyalty programs designed for the corporate sector in
the UAE.
