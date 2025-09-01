Open Menu

16 More Evacuated As Flood Emergency Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) At least 16 people were rescued by Rescue 1122 teams from floodwaters in the Manga Mandi area of Lahore on Monday, as flood relief operations continue in low-lying areas along the River Ravi.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, all the rescued individuals were adult males who had been stranded due to rising water levels. They were safely evacuated and moved to secure locations.

The spokesperson further stated that round-the-clock flood rescue operations are underway to assist residents in flood-affected zones.

Citizens have been urged to call the Rescue 1122 helpline in case of emergencies and to share their exact location to ensure timely assistance.

