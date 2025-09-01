SMI University celebrates 141st Foundation Day

Pro-Chancellor and the Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said that Sindh Madressatul Islam was established by indigenous people of Sindh not by British rulers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Pro-Chancellor and the Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said that Sindh Madressatul islam was established by indigenous people of Sindh not by British rulers.

We must recognize those heroes who established modern educational institutions in colonial period like Hassanally Effendi, who established SMI, Dr. Noor Mohammad Lakhiar, founder of Noor Mohammad school Hyderabad, Mir Ghulam Mohammad Talpur, founder of Tandobago School and Allahndo Shah, pioneer of Madressah School Noushehrofez, he said this while addressing the 141st Foundation Day of Sindh Madressatul Islam.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah said Khan Bahadur Effendi was not a Sardar or feudal lord, but he successfully established a modern institution in Karachi from where a large number of great alumni including Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Sir Abdullah Haroon, Dr. Umar Bin Mohammad Daudpoto and others received their early education.

He said that he was happy to attending the foundation day ceremony of a great seat of learning SMI, which is now working as a university.

Talking on the universities the Pro-Chancellor of the universities of Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah said among 68 universities of the province 30 universities are working in public sector, hence he expects valuable research work from them.

“If an agriculture university invents a new seed of a crop we shall show it to the world, likewise a medical university should produce a new vaccine that will be a good contribution towards the community,” the minister said and added that SMI University is a new university, but its contribution in the quality education is remarkable.

The minister further added that universities shouldn’t not teach outdated syllabus, but they review it and make a modern syllabus incorporating latest developments of the field of science. He also said that the education and literacy department of Government of Sindh is also working on the new syllabus for schools and colleges and preparing it according to the realities of present day.

The minister pledged that the government of Sindh shall support SMIU for its progress and development. He congratulated Vice Chancellor, faculty, officers and students of SMIU on the foundation day celebration.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, the Vice Chancellor of SMIU in his speech said that the founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi is our unsung hero. He established Sindh Madressatul Islam in very difficult conditions, in the era of British rule over here.

He said Khan Bahadur Effendi, who came from a middle class family and founded SMI in the age of 55 years, at aimed to serve a great cause to provide modern education to the Muslim children. He said we must present tribute to him on this occasion.

Dr. Sahrai while referring the biographical book on Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi which was launched on the occasion said that after joining SMIU, it was my obligation to get published works on the life, struggle and services of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi. Today, we have accomplished that task. He congratulated Wafa Mansoor Buriro on his good translation. He announced that Hassanally Effendi Chair will be established at SMIU. In this respect he requested the minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah for support. He also thanked Syed Sardar Ali Shah for providing separate budget to SMIU

Model School.

Talking on SMI University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that when he had joined SMIU some five years ago, he tried to increase student population, strengthen research culture and make SMIU non deficit institution. He said we have achieved such goals. The student population increased from 1800 to 5500, produced first PhD, more ten PhD students are in their final stage of their PhD, and made SMIU non-deficit university since 2023.

Noted academician Syed Jaffar Ahmed said many individuals have played a significant role in nation building like Hassanally Effendi. We must honour these great personalities who changed the socio-political conditions of the society through their established educational institutions, he added.

Dr. Subhash Babu, Chairperson of Department of Social and Development Studies, SMIU highlighted the role of old students of SMI who brought significant changes in the society.

Later on, Syed Sardar Ali Shah along with Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Shanaz Wazir Ali, Akbar Ali Laghari and other academicians launched translated biography of Hassanally Effendi written by Mirza Qaleech Baig and translated by Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Assistant Professor of SMIU into English.

On this occasion the education minister along with alumni and Vice Chancellor of SMIU and other guests launched the SMI Alumni Association by lighting a candle. Dr. Asif Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, who is also alumnus of SMI shared his views online.

The celebration was attended by vice chancellors of different univerisities, academicians, government officials, deans of SMIU, faculty and students in a large number.

The guests were also presented souvenirs.