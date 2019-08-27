Scholarships distributed among 102 GCWUF students

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:The scholarships of Rs1.7 million were distributed among 102 students of Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) under PEEF scholarship programme.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq congratulated the students and urged them to focus on seeking modern knowledge as they have to play their role in national and economic development of the country.

Registrar GCWUF Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Students Financial Aid Officer Asma Zaheer and others were also present during scholarship distribution, a spokesman of the university told APP here on Tuesday.