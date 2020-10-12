SCO receive NOC from work department to install optical fiber in Gilgit: Col.Imran

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Sector Commander Special Communication Organisation Col. Imran Mansoor has said that SCO has received proper NOC from works department of Gilgit Baltistan to install optic fibres in Gilgit city.

Rejecting the allegations of former Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, he said SCO will repair the roads excavated to lay the cable.

Col.

Imran said that SCO is a public sector Cellular telecom Organization which is working under the supervision of ministry of Information technology. He said SCO is the first telecom Organization in GB which is working since 1980 and providing quality services to its consumers.

He said that for further improvements of the service in remote areas of GB we are working on emergency bases and for that a project is underway "fiber to home" and after it's completion consumers will get more better internet service.