UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Script Distribution Ceremony Of Play "Adhori Tasveer" Held At PAC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:56 PM

Script distribution ceremony of play

A script distribution ceremony of the play 'Adhori Tasveer' was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday to distribute script among the artists of the play

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A script distribution ceremony of the play 'Adhori Tasveer' was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday to distribute script among the artists of the play.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was present on the occasion. The play has been written and directed by famous playwright Naheed Manzoor.

Drama artists Masood Khawaja, Rabia Tabassum, Effat Chaudhry, Mumtaz Khan, Shama Niazi and others will perform in the play. New talent has also been introduced in the play 'Adhori Tasveer'.

Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that she wanted to improve the society by removing the veil of social issues through drama as dramas on social issues not only highlight social issues but also help in solving these problems.

Director Arts Council Waqara Ahmad said that introducing new faces and providing them a platform is one of the objectives of the Arts Council.

At the end of the function, Naheed Manzoor and Waqar Ahmad distributed scripts among the artists.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

1 minute ago

Indonesia hits 2 million virus cases as crisis dee ..

15 seconds ago

EC KP asks voters to verify registration before LG ..

16 seconds ago

Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance Does Not Recognize Re ..

18 seconds ago

Scotland's Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus, ..

19 seconds ago

Elections in Armenia Were Democratic Despite Polar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.