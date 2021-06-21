Script Distribution Ceremony Of Play "Adhori Tasveer" Held At PAC

A script distribution ceremony of the play 'Adhori Tasveer' was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday to distribute script among the artists of the play

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A script distribution ceremony of the play 'Adhori Tasveer' was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday to distribute script among the artists of the play.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was present on the occasion. The play has been written and directed by famous playwright Naheed Manzoor.

Drama artists Masood Khawaja, Rabia Tabassum, Effat Chaudhry, Mumtaz Khan, Shama Niazi and others will perform in the play. New talent has also been introduced in the play 'Adhori Tasveer'.

Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that she wanted to improve the society by removing the veil of social issues through drama as dramas on social issues not only highlight social issues but also help in solving these problems.

Director Arts Council Waqara Ahmad said that introducing new faces and providing them a platform is one of the objectives of the Arts Council.

At the end of the function, Naheed Manzoor and Waqar Ahmad distributed scripts among the artists.