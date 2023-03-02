UrduPoint.com

Sec LG South Gives One Week Deadline To Improve Cleanliness In City

Sec LG South gives one week deadline to improve cleanliness in city

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi directed the officials to improve the cleanliness situation and street light system and to launch a grand operation to remove encroachments in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Secretary Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi directed the officials to improve the cleanliness situation and street light system and to launch a grand operation to remove encroachments in the city.

He said that Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab has issued the instruction to improve public service delivery including sewerage and cleanliness in all the cities of the region.

He expressed these views while addressing the Multan Waste Management Company and Metropolitan Corporation officials meeting here on Thursday.

The Secretary LG said that no ghost employee would be tolerated in local government departments and attendance of all workers in the field will be ensured.

He ordered the adoption of tendering procedure for repairing machinery in the company and upgrading all the infrastructure by branding it and repairing of containers and dust bins.

Secretary directed the MWMC administration to submit a report regarding the fueling of machinery and gave a deadline of one week to improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

He indicated making surprise visits to check the attendance of workers in the field.

Mr Amin Owaisi directed the MC officials to conduct anti-encroachment operations and eliminate all permanent and temporary encroachments from the city. He ordered the registration of push-carts in the city to allot numbers to each cart. He also directed them to submit a plan to provide an alternative place for the carts and vendors.

He directed officials to replace street lights in the city with LED lights and strict implementation on the building bye-laws by MWMC Secretary Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Tahir Asif, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Farmaish Ali and MWMC Managers Aqeel Ahmed, Sajid Riaz, Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammad Imran Khan, Asif Shabbir and Hasan Amjad participated in the meeting.

