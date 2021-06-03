(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Division has notified 33 members for the second batch of National Youth Council, formed last year to integrate the promising young minds into decision making process from various fields.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has been pleased to approve, with immediate effect, the constitution of 'National Youth Council'," said the notification mentioning Names of its members from the government and youth side.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the council's patron-in-chief, while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs designated as its Chairman.

Youth Affairs ministers of all the federating units were also made members of the council, while Deputy Secretary to Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme will serve as its secretary.

It said the previous batch of the National Youth Council would serve as its alumni, adding the tenure of recently nominated members would be two years from the date of issuance of the notification.

As many as eight members notified from Punjab, seven each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from the Islamabad Capital Territory, three Balochistan, two from the Gilgit Baltistan and one from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating the nominated members of National Youth Council, SAPM Usman Dar said the government had fulfilled its promise of including the youth in the decision making process of the country.

The SAPM extended his gratitude to the prime minister for his keen interest in the youth empowerment initiative.

The council would work to advance pro-youth development and empowerment agenda, outlined in the National Youth Development Framework by facilitating the youth for their integration in the national mainstream.

It was aimed at providing a sustainable platform to youth for their unified engagement with policy makers in public and private sector, in addition to international youth led initiative, he added.

He also lauded the efforts of the National Youth Council alumni for materializing the youth development initiatives in the country.