Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The second phase of Hajj training will commence from April 15 and it will be conducted by 40 resource persons and religious scholars of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at 122 locations across the country.

Chief Master Trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan said this while addressing the concluding session of training of Hajj Master Trainers of the ministry on Friday.

He further said the Hajj Curriculum Committee consisting of experienced officers of the ministry has finalized the Hajj training curriculum after many days of hard work.

He said the committee has finalized the training schedule and locations for the second phase of Hajj training after long consultations with the respective Haji camps.

In the second phase, he said Hajj pilgrims from suburban areas will be gathered at major training sites to save time and resources as well as complete the training phase before the flights start for the sacred journey.

The chief master trainer said the ministry's mission is to ensure that every pilgrim is fully aware of the Hajj rituals and administrative matters and performs his worship with discipline and integrity.

“One of the objectives of the training is to inform the Hajj pilgrims about the arrangements of the Religious Affairs Ministry and the facilities of the Government Hajj Scheme so that they can seek guidance and help for themselves or their fellow pilgrims if needed,” he maintained.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt, mandatory vaccination of all Hajj pilgrims in Haji camps will be started ten days before Hajj flights and all Hajj pilgrims will be provided with suitcase, head carry bag, shoe bag, Ahram belt and women's bag in a phased manner. In addition, he said scarves with green Pakistani flag will be provided to the women Hajj pilgrims.

He said the flight schedule will be released after Eid al-Fitr adding that Hajj flights will be operated from May 9 to June 9.

Umar said it will be mandatory for all Hajj pilgrims to carry smart phones so that they can properly make use of required mobile apps during the Hajj journey.