Secretary Agri inspects relief operation in flood-hit areas

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Thursday visited flood affected areas to inspect ongoing relief operation .

He made this visit as per directives of Senior Member board of Revenue, Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, said a release issued here.

Ateel said provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to facilitate people in flood-hit areas, and the rehabilitation process across Punjab would be started soon.

He said the agriculture department had been offering different services as part of the flood relief activities including shifting cattle and people to safer places.

The secretary agriculture urged people to move to safer places in order to protect their lives from the flood. He said that work was in full swing to calculate estimated financial, material, agricultural, and infrastructural loss.

He said that farmers registered in the crop insurance programme, having five acre of land would be given 100 percent subsidy on insurance premium as compensation while the farmers with 25 acre land would be offered 50 percent subsidy on the insurance premium.