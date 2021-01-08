Security forces recovered arms in operation

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::The security forces Friday recovered a huge dump of weapons hidden underground in a search operation in Jabagai Kandahar, Tehsil Samar Bagh, District Dir Lower on Friday.

According to details, in the search operation in Jabgai Kandahar standard, suspicious material, plastic bags were found which were hidden underground and upon opening, the following ammunition was recovered and taken away by security forces.

The weapons include six RPG seam shells, two mortar shells, one empty HMG barrel, two grenades,fuse four numbers, 12.7 rounds five boxes.