Security of Data Darbar reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah at Hajveri Hall Data Darbar here on Wednesday to review the security of Data Darbar.

Various issues were reviewed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for visitors.

The Minister said that Data Darbar is the largest spiritual and religious center of the subcontinent and all possible facilities would be provided to the devotees. He said that all resources and energy would be utilized to bring betterment in administrative matters of the Data Darbar.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Jawad Akram, DG Punjab Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Director Administration Tajmal Abbas Rana, SP Investigation Muhammad Sarfraz, SP Operations City Dr. Nayyar Rehman Bugti, DSP Safe City Asghar Ali, DSP Security Data Darbar Kausar Parvin,Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Khalid Mahmood Sindhu, Khateeb Data Darbar Mufti Mohammad RamzanSialvi and Manager Auqaf Data Darbar Sheikh Mohammad Jameel attended the meeting.