UrduPoint.com

Security Of Data Darbar Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Security of Data Darbar reviewed

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah at Hajveri Hall Data Darbar here on Wednesday to review the security of Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah at Hajveri Hall Data Darbar here on Wednesday to review the security of Data Darbar.

Various issues were reviewed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for visitors.

The Minister said that Data Darbar is the largest spiritual and religious center of the subcontinent and all possible facilities would be provided to the devotees. He said that all resources and energy would be utilized to bring betterment in administrative matters of the Data Darbar.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Jawad Akram, DG Punjab Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Director Administration Tajmal Abbas Rana, SP Investigation Muhammad Sarfraz, SP Operations City Dr. Nayyar Rehman Bugti, DSP Safe City Asghar Ali, DSP Security Data Darbar Kausar Parvin,Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Khalid Mahmood Sindhu, Khateeb Data Darbar Mufti Mohammad RamzanSialvi and Manager Auqaf Data Darbar Sheikh Mohammad Jameel attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Mufti All Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Macron Says Europe Should Propose Africa New Terms ..

Macron Says Europe Should Propose Africa New Terms of Partnership

44 seconds ago
 PTI Govt. trying to provide citizens affordable ho ..

PTI Govt. trying to provide citizens affordable houses: Noor ul Haq Qadri

47 seconds ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of broadcaster Yawar ..

Chief Minister condoles death of broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

48 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over reg ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over registration of case on complaint ..

50 seconds ago
 Bangladeshi Student Clash Leaves at Least 12 Injur ..

Bangladeshi Student Clash Leaves at Least 12 Injured - Reports

3 minutes ago
 India should not make fuss about Pangong Lake brid ..

India should not make fuss about Pangong Lake bridge: Global Times

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.