Open Menu

Security Plan Finalized For KP Assembly Session

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Security plan finalized for KP assembly session

The district police have finalized the security plan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session in the wake of ANP's call for protest in front of the assembly building.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The district police have finalized the security plan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session in the wake of ANP's call for protest in front of the assembly building.

Hundreds of policemen along with armored vehicles would be deployed in the red zone.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Zahid and SSP Operations Inspector Aftab Abbasi here visited the Provincial Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements.

Under the security plan, he said more than 350 police officers and officials would perform security duties inside and outside the Provincial Assembly.

Along with SPs, SDPOs, RRF, BDU and sniffer dog teams would be deployed along with EPC armoured vehicles and snipers to deal with any untoward incident.

He said additional mobile patrols and special blockades would also be increased in the city while strict checking would be carried out.

The SSP said that he would supervise the whole security plan himself, adding there would be separate security deployment for ANP protests.

He said that the police authorities are also in touch with the leadership of ANP.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Mobile Provincial Assembly Red Zone Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: ..

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study

10 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

11 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on environmental degradation conc ..

Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU

11 minutes ago
 National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

9 minutes ago
 Senator urges all relevant institutions to take st ..

Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..

11 minutes ago
 PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

11 minutes ago
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist ..

Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

11 minutes ago
 AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatm ..

AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD

16 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

18 minutes ago
 Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resusc ..

Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation

18 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protecti ..

Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..

18 minutes ago
 PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan