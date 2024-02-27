Security Plan Finalized For KP Assembly Session
February 27, 2024
The district police have finalized the security plan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session in the wake of ANP's call for protest in front of the assembly building.
Hundreds of policemen along with armored vehicles would be deployed in the red zone.
Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Zahid and SSP Operations Inspector Aftab Abbasi here visited the Provincial Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements.
Under the security plan, he said more than 350 police officers and officials would perform security duties inside and outside the Provincial Assembly.
Along with SPs, SDPOs, RRF, BDU and sniffer dog teams would be deployed along with EPC armoured vehicles and snipers to deal with any untoward incident.
He said additional mobile patrols and special blockades would also be increased in the city while strict checking would be carried out.
The SSP said that he would supervise the whole security plan himself, adding there would be separate security deployment for ANP protests.
He said that the police authorities are also in touch with the leadership of ANP.
