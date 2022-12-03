Secy health reviews facilities in hospitals

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Saturday visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and directed their administrations to improve quality of health facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Saturday visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and directed their administrations to improve quality of health facilities.

He visited various sections of these hospitals and said that capacity of these hospitals would be increased up to 500 beds each. In this connection, construction of new blocks in both hospitals was in full swings, he said, adding that new block in Govt General Hospital Samanabad would be completed by December 31 whereas new block of Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony would be completed up to March 2023.

He said that new recruitment would also be made in these hospitals soon to overcome shortage of doctors and paramedical staff.

In the meantime, Provincial for Minerals Chaudhary Latif Nazar Gujjar also reached in Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and visited its under-construction new block.

He said that Buildings department had been directed to speed up the work for timely completion of this project so that general public could be facilitated with quality health service as early as possible.

He also directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboh to ensure immediate purchase of new machinery and other gadgets so that new blocks in both hospitals could be made functional without any delay.

Later, the secretary health also held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh in his office and discussed various matters.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner informed that a DC squad was established which was equipped with drones and cameras to keep vigil eye on dengue menace. This squad would also monitor the activities of anti dengue surveillance teams to ensure prompt eradication of dengue breeding.