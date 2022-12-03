UrduPoint.com

Secy Health Reviews Facilities In Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Secy health reviews facilities in hospitals

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Saturday visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and directed their administrations to improve quality of health facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Saturday visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and directed their administrations to improve quality of health facilities.

He visited various sections of these hospitals and said that capacity of these hospitals would be increased up to 500 beds each. In this connection, construction of new blocks in both hospitals was in full swings, he said, adding that new block in Govt General Hospital Samanabad would be completed by December 31 whereas new block of Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony would be completed up to March 2023.

He said that new recruitment would also be made in these hospitals soon to overcome shortage of doctors and paramedical staff.

In the meantime, Provincial for Minerals Chaudhary Latif Nazar Gujjar also reached in Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and visited its under-construction new block.

He said that Buildings department had been directed to speed up the work for timely completion of this project so that general public could be facilitated with quality health service as early as possible.

He also directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboh to ensure immediate purchase of new machinery and other gadgets so that new blocks in both hospitals could be made functional without any delay.

Later, the secretary health also held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh in his office and discussed various matters.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner informed that a DC squad was established which was equipped with drones and cameras to keep vigil eye on dengue menace. This squad would also monitor the activities of anti dengue surveillance teams to ensure prompt eradication of dengue breeding.

Related Topics

Shortage Dengue Martyrs Shaheed Kashif Mehmood March December Government

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders say dialogue with PTI not possible o ..

PML-N leaders say dialogue with PTI not possible on conditions

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for all possible steps to overcome ..

Prime Minister for all possible steps to overcome power, gas shortage

2 minutes ago
 Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

2 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint P ..

Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security ..

2 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

5 minutes ago
 Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left ..

Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Ele ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.