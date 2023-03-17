UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held On Issues Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Seminar held on issues of Balochistan

A seminar was held at the University of Turbat on Friday on the issues faced by people of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar was held at the University of Turbat on Friday on the issues faced by people of Balochistan.

The theme of the seminar was "Balochistan Reconciliation: Problems, Challenges and Way Forward.

" The speakers at the seminar included Prof Dr Nazir Hussain, Dean Social Sciences University of Wah, Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed Vice Chancellor University of Gwadar, Saba Aslam, Executive Director Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution, Dr Gul Hassan Principal Law College Turbat and Mir Asghar Rind, a politician belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party.

Later a healthy interactive question answer session took place. University students and guests from various segments of society attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Balochistan Gwadar Turbat Pakistan Peoples Party From

Recent Stories

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null an ..

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

18 minutes ago
 UNGA President Remains Willing to Speak With Putin ..

UNGA President Remains Willing to Speak With Putin 'Should He Want That' - Spoke ..

16 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC Contact Group on situation in ..

18 minutes ago
 Amnesty International expresses concern over HR vi ..

Amnesty International expresses concern over HR violations in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Ce ..

CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Central Asian Republics, Azerbai ..

18 minutes ago
 Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener a ..

Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener against Australia

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.