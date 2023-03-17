Seminar held on issues of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

A seminar was held at the University of Turbat on Friday on the issues faced by people of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar was held at the University of Turbat on Friday on the issues faced by people of Balochistan.

The theme of the seminar was "Balochistan Reconciliation: Problems, Challenges and Way Forward.

" The speakers at the seminar included Prof Dr Nazir Hussain, Dean Social Sciences University of Wah, Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed Vice Chancellor University of Gwadar, Saba Aslam, Executive Director Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution, Dr Gul Hassan Principal Law College Turbat and Mir Asghar Rind, a politician belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party.

Later a healthy interactive question answer session took place. University students and guests from various segments of society attended the seminar.