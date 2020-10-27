Seminar held to express solidarity with people of IIOJ&K in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Education Authority (DEA) Tuesday organized a seminar in observance of Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The seminar was organized at Kanju hall of District Council where a large number of students, teachers, education department officials and notables of the city were in attendance.

The speakers said that Oct 27 Black Day was being observed all over the country to express solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K and to raise voice against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces against the Kashmiri people.

They expressed their resolve to continue to raise voice in support of Kashmiris at all available forums and urged the United Nations and world powers to play active role for resolutuion of Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner.

The seminar concluded with 'Dua' for solidarity of the country and liberation of Kashmir from illegal indian occupation.