Seminar Organized At UET Taxila To Create Awareness About Smog

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:07 PM

Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awareness about smog

A seminar was organized on Friday by Environment Engineering Department at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila to create awareness about smog and its bad affects on health

Vice Chancellor, UET Taxila, AC Taxila and other officers attended the seminar. Professors of the university and a large number of students also participated in the seminar.

Vice Chancellor, UET Taxila, AC Taxila and other officers attended the seminar. Professors of the university and a large number of students also participated in the seminar.

The speakers said that the recent wave of smog was leading to a rise in the incidence of lung diseases. A large number of people already suffering from allergies and asthma were facing difficulties in breathing, while several others were suffering from cold, flu, and chest pain, and visiting hospitals, they said.

They advised the citizens to use masks and take steam.

The speakers said that the same symptoms were being witnessed in children and elders, like flu, cold, difficulties in breathing, and chest pain, adding, the fog season was prevalent in most of the parts of Punjab and the dearth of rains in the current year had increased air pollution.

The people with compromised immune systems needed to be extra cautious during the current season, they said and advised the use of a mask for those who already suffered lungs problems.

A plantation activity and an awareness walk also organized after the seminar.

