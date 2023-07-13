Seminar participants condemn Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Former provincial minister for human rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu and participants in a seminar strongly condemned on Thursday desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

They were addressing the event, jointly arranged by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Faces Pakistan, and other organisations including Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and Harmony, National Council for Interfaith Harmony at a local hotel here. A large number of people from different schools of thought participated in the seminar.

Sandhu said that no one should misuse the right to expression of freedom and urged all religious parties to promote the message of peace, love, interfaith harmony and sovereignty. He said that desecration of Holy Quran was condemnable as such type of incidents damaged the efforts of religious harmony.

Other participants of the discussion were Qari Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kalyan Singh, Pastor Amjad Niamat and Nabeel Anthony.

Faces Pakistan President Javed William was the programme moderator.

A joint declaration was also issued at the end of the discussion, which stressed following points:-Promotion of peace and harmony for economic development, starting training programmes of harmony at madrasas, schools, colleges, and universities, providing awareness to people about law's Section 295-C, provision of guidance by religious and political leaders on the occasion of any untoward incident, protection of all religions by state, role of international organisations for promotion of harmony, establishment of a harmony council at the international level, launching awareness campaigns for change in behaviour, promoting the trend of peaceful protest, etc.