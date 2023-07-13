Open Menu

Seminar Participants Condemn Holy Quran Desecration In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Seminar participants condemn Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Former provincial minister for human rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu and participants in a seminar strongly condemned on Thursday desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Former provincial minister for human rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu and participants in a seminar strongly condemned on Thursday desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

They were addressing the event, jointly arranged by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Faces Pakistan, and other organisations including Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and Harmony, National Council for Interfaith Harmony at a local hotel here. A large number of people from different schools of thought participated in the seminar.

Sandhu said that no one should misuse the right to expression of freedom and urged all religious parties to promote the message of peace, love, interfaith harmony and sovereignty. He said that desecration of Holy Quran was condemnable as such type of incidents damaged the efforts of religious harmony.

Other participants of the discussion were Qari Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kalyan Singh, Pastor Amjad Niamat and Nabeel Anthony.

Faces Pakistan President Javed William was the programme moderator.

A joint declaration was also issued at the end of the discussion, which stressed following points:-Promotion of peace and harmony for economic development, starting training programmes of harmony at madrasas, schools, colleges, and universities, providing awareness to people about law's Section 295-C, provision of guidance by religious and political leaders on the occasion of any untoward incident, protection of all religions by state, role of international organisations for promotion of harmony, establishment of a harmony council at the international level, launching awareness campaigns for change in behaviour, promoting the trend of peaceful protest, etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Hotel Kalyan Sweden Nabeel Event All From Love

Recent Stories

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $ 9.8 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $ 9.83 billion

5 minutes ago
 IDB president assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB president assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2 ..

Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2050

15 minutes ago
 Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah inaugurates ..

Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah inaugurates women's police station

31 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov Reminds Sri Lankan Counterpart of ..

Russia's Lavrov Reminds Sri Lankan Counterpart of Invitation to Visit Moscow

33 seconds ago
UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead t ..

UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead to Positive Outcome for Grain A ..

15 minutes ago
 China Strongly Condemns Burning of Quran - Foreign ..

China Strongly Condemns Burning of Quran - Foreign Ministry

34 seconds ago
 National Management Course delegation visits PSCA

National Management Course delegation visits PSCA

36 seconds ago
 81 police officers promoted in Lahore

81 police officers promoted in Lahore

38 seconds ago
 UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Uk ..

UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Ukrainian Refugees - Authorities

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Hor ..

Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Horizons System

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan