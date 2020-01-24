Senate body approves Succession Certificate Bill 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Friday unanimously approved letter of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill 2020.

The senate body met here under the chair of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi. The committee discussed the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill 2020, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill and constitutional amendment bill 2020 presented by Sirajul Haq.

During meeting, Javed Abbasi said that the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill 2020 was beneficial for public, adding that chairman senate had also sent the same to the body earlier.

He observed that the people had to make efforts for years to receive succession certificates. Millions of Pakistanis were living abroad and they had to come back to get this certificate, he said.

Abbasi said that after the involvement of National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA), it would ease the process for citizens.

Senator Sirajul Haq said that NADRA should improve its performance so that it could achieve the purpose for what it was established.

As many as 1,800,000 complaints against NADRA were already existing, he said, adding that extra work could affect the performance of the department.

Senator Azam Swati assured that suggestions of the body members would also be added as soon as once the committee approved the bill unanimously.

He also briefed the participants regarding the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill 2020.

He said that this legislation would provide legal help to the poor people in criminal cases across the country.

Senator Saifullah said that a similar bill already existed, adding that the real issue was its implementation.

Sirajul Haq said that first opinion should be taken from Islami Nazriati Council on this bill then this should be presented before this committee again.

The meeting was attended by other members including Ayesha Raza Farooq, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Sana Jamali, Dr. Ghos Bakhsh Niazi, Zeshan Khanzada and Sirajul Haq.