Senate unanimously passes condolence resolution to express grief over demise of Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday unanimously adopted a condolence resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

The resolution was presented by leader of the opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the House.

The resolution said the services rendered by Kalsoom Parveen for the country will be remembered for a long time.

The House offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who died of COVID-19.

The House offered Fateha for the departed souls of Senator Parveen Kalsoom and former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.