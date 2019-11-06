The mother of PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Aziz Group of Industries passed away here Wednesday after protected illness, family sources confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The mother of PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Aziz Group of Industries passed away here Wednesday after protected illness, family sources confirmed.

She was the widow of late Aziz Jan and grandmother of Afan Aziz (CEO A.J Textile Mills.

She was also the mother-in-law of Jamshid Savul and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi.

Her Nimaz-e-Janaza was attended by a large number of people including Senators, MNAs, members of provincial assembly, businessmen, government officials and general public.

Later, she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.