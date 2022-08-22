Seven killed, 8500 houses damaged in Dera flash-flood

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The recent flash flood caused by abnormally heavy rains left seven people killed and 15 injured besides wreaking havoc with infrastructure in several areas of the district over the last five days.

The flash floods and hill torrents hurtling down Koh-e-Suleman mountain range which was recently lashed by incessant rains caused damage to nearly 8500 houses and severely affected 147 villages mainly in Prova, Daraban and Kulachi Tehsils.

Sharing details in a video message, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan said the district administration was mobilizing all available resources to extend relief and rescue people in the flood-affected areas of the Dera Ismail Khan which was ravaged by recent flash floods and torrential rains.

The DC said a total of six relief camps had been established to provide shelter, food and medicines to flood-affected people. Of these camps, four had been set up at Prova, one at Darazinda and the other at Daraban.

He said that a total of 11 well-equipped rescue teams including six from neighbouring districts were currently busy in relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the district.

Moreover, the district administration has distributed, so far, about 2000 food packages among flood-affected people and added that 7000 people were provided three-time meals at relief camps as per the government's policy.

Nasrullah Khan also highlighted the assistance provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority(PDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA), saying the district administration also received relief consignments from both authorities.

Of these, 30 food and non-food load trucks had been distributed and the remaining relief items as received were being distributed among the flood-affected people, accordingly.

The DC who was sounding quite confident also dispelled rumours and impressions created in wake of flood-related content on social media and said the district administration was fully geared up with having all necessary machinery at its disposal to successfully meet the current challenging time.

He said that all the necessary heavy machinery such as tractors, bulldozers and excavators were available and utilized as needed.

He also urged people to cooperate with the district administration and all rescue agencies and staff on the field and to not pay heed to fake news or rumours doing rounds on social media regarding flood situations or relief activities.

He said a flood control room had been established and people in case of any emergency or complaint may contact at 09669280116.

He said the Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan was taking pain and personally monitoring and leading relief and rescue operations through the district.

He regularly conducts meetings with line departments and relevant authorities including the Pak army and police force to ensure effective coordination and successfully overcome the situation.

He said there was complete unity among all relevant authorities and line departments and collective efforts were being made to extend relief to flood-affected people and bring life to normal in the flood-hit areas of the district.