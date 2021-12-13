Shafqat Shah Condoles Death Of GDA Leader's Sister
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:07 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed condolence over the death of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza's sister, said a press release issued here on Monday.
He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.