Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed condolence over the death of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza's sister, said a press release issued here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed condolence over the death of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza's sister, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.