Shafqat Shah Condoles Death Of GDA Leader's Sister

Shafqat Shah condoles death of GDA leader's sister

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed condolence over the death of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza's sister, said a press release issued here on Monday

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

