Open Menu

Shah Bhitai's Urs To Commence On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:14 AM

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

The 282nd annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) will officially commence in Bhitshah, Matiari district, around 10 am on August 9 after inauguration by the Sindh Culture Minister

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 282nd annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) will officially commence in Bhitshah, Matiari district, around 10 am on August 9 after inauguration by the Sindh Culture Minister.

According to details, after the inauguration the Cultural Village would be opened for the visitors around noon while a musical event and the traditional event of Sugharan Ji Kachehri take place in the afternoon.

A day later on August 10, the Latif Literary Conference would be held followed by a musical night.

The 3-day urs would conclude on August 11 when an award distribution ceremony would be held to honor individuals for their literary contributions.

More than 2,700 cops would be deployed for security of the event and the visitors while the entire town of Bhit Shah, especially the shrine and its surroundings, would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

15 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

21 seconds ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

22 seconds ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

24 seconds ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

25 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

11 minutes ago
 Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, sp ..

Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms

11 minutes ago
 JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce sk ..

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

11 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight ..

Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks

11 minutes ago
 GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Bu ..

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

11 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan