HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 282nd annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) will officially commence in Bhitshah, Matiari district, around 10 am on August 9 after inauguration by the Sindh Culture Minister.

According to details, after the inauguration the Cultural Village would be opened for the visitors around noon while a musical event and the traditional event of Sugharan Ji Kachehri take place in the afternoon.

A day later on August 10, the Latif Literary Conference would be held followed by a musical night.

The 3-day urs would conclude on August 11 when an award distribution ceremony would be held to honor individuals for their literary contributions.

More than 2,700 cops would be deployed for security of the event and the visitors while the entire town of Bhit Shah, especially the shrine and its surroundings, would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

